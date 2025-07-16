Ole Miss Rebels Softball Officially Signs UCLA Bruins Transfer Liesl Osteen
OXFORD, Miss. – Head coach Jamie Trachsel and the Ole Miss softball program continue to land high-profile talent in the transfer portal, inking Liesl Osteen as a transfer.
Osteen heads to Oxford after two seasons at UCLA. Osteen will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A native of Simi Valley, Calif., Osteen played in 83 games and made 16 starts over two seasons at UCLA, primarily as a defender.
Osteen is a career .250 hitter (2-for-8), with a .455 OBP and two RBI, while scoring 25 runs and stealing three bases.
Osteen was called upon in the flex position on numerous occasions for the Bruins, recording a perfect fielding percentage and 20 putouts.
Osteen saw vast postseason action in the outfield, scoring a run against San Diego State in the 2025 Los Angeles Regional and playing against Oregon and Tennessee in the 2025 Women's College World Series.
Osteen joins a prolific transfer class of Cassie Reasner (Kentucky), Hope Jenkins (UConn), Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), Kennedy Bunker (Fresno State), Kyra Aycock (Oklahoma State), Sydney Shiller (Texas Tech), Makenna Bellaire (Florida) and Cassidy Patterson (Nova Southeastern).
Additionally, six incoming freshmen join the Rebels this fall, as they seek to reload after the program's first Women's College World Series run in 2025.
