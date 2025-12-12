Cheshire Academy (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher will transfer to Baylor School (Tenn.) in Chattanooga for his senior campaign next fall, he announced via social media.

Croucher, a Top-15 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, committed to the Rebels over the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions after a multi-day visit to Oxford during the weekend of Sept. 27.

Heading into the trip, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with the Ole Miss staff pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.

Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of finalists piquing his interest after taking visits last offseason.

But quickly became the Ole Miss program that made it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.

I’m blessed to announce, I’ll be transferring to The Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN, to finish out my high school career. @BaylorSchoolFB @ErikKimrey pic.twitter.com/7JERF0WvDf — Keegan Croucher (@KeeganCroucher) December 12, 2025

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

Despite a coaching change in Oxford, Croucher has remained dialed in with the Ole Miss Rebels after electing to stay committed.

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher's Instagram.

“Coach Judge, Kiffin and Weis, all three of them are awesome," Croucher said. "They are amazing people and know the game better than anyone else. I have built a very good relationship with those three and everyone in the building.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Now, he's set to make a move down South for his final season on the prep scene where he will be closer to Oxford for his 2026 campaign.

More Ole Miss News:

