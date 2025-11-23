Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Takes Down Missouri, Advances to SEC Tourney Quarterfinals
SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Ole Miss volleyball program delivered a heroic final set performance, saving two match points to take down sixth-seeded Missouri, 3-2, in the second round of the Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament at Enmarket Arena.
Gabi Placide paced the Rebels (14-14, 4-11 SEC) offense with 25 kills and 10 digs, while Shayla Meyer added 18 kills and 15 digs. Mokihana Tufono delivered another vintage performance at setter, recording 52 assists and 11 digs, while Cammy Niesen picked up 20 digs to pace the defense. Caylen Alexander tallied 32 kills to lead the Tigers (17-11, 8-7 SEC).
Both sides put in strong defensive efforts to open the match, with the extent of successful attacks largely coming from Placide and Missouri's Alexander. Placide notched three early kills and the Rebels rode five Missouri errors to a 13-11 advantage.
A block by Missouri just before the media timeout would give the Tigers a 15-14 advantage and be part of a 6-1 run that put the Tigers ahead for good, who ultimately took the opening set, 25-20.
The Rebels generated some early momentum in the second set, jumping out to a 6-2 lead. The Tigers responded with another run, but this time, the Rebels had a response. A kill by Meyer gave Ole Miss an 11-10 lead and started a huge run by the Superior, Neb., native. Meyer notched eight more kills from that point on, including a solo, 4-0 run to break a 21-21 tie and take the set, 25-21.
Missouri immediately responded with a 5-0 run to open the third set, but the Rebels did not waver. Meyer continued to impact the game with a kill and a block, but the key turning point of the set was a 5-0 run that featured two kills from Carly Paugh, to put the Rebels ahead 15-13. Placide and Melia Johnson helped keep the Tigers at bay, but the Tigers rallied to tie the match at 22-22. However, Tufono and Paugh connected for two key swings and the Rebels put away the Tigers, 25-23.
The fourth set followed a similar line as the third, as Missouri built an early lead before the Rebels pushed back into the frame to tie the match at 13-13. However, the Tigers were able to get around another Placide kill with some key swings of their own to take an 18-15 lead. Meyer responded with a kill, but Missouri immediately delivered a 5-0 run and ultimately took the set, 25-17.
Facing a decisive fifth set, the Rebels and Tigers were separated by inches, as each side delivered clutch swing after clutch swing.
Johnson helped break the deadlock to pull ahead 5-3, but Missouri responded to take an 8-6 lead. Tufono helped lead a charge back, earning a kill and then setting Tessa Jones for back-to-back kills to retake the advantage.
Missouri was able to push back, earning multiple match points for a 14-12 advantage. However, a sensational dig by Niesen helped the Rebels stay alive, before Placide converted to save match point.
Johnson saved the next one with an emphatic swing, but the key moment was a massive block from Placide and Paugh to earn match point. An error by Missouri sealed the deal, as the Rebels won 16-14.
The Rebels will continue action in the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament on Sunday, facing off against No. 3 ranked Texas at approximately 6 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.
