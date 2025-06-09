Ole Miss Softball's Staff Named South Region Coaching Staff of the Year
OXFORD, Miss. – Following a historic run to the Women's College World Series, the Ole Miss softball program's coaching staff has been named the ATEC/NFCA South Region Coaching Staff of the Year, as announced on Friday.
Head coach Jamie Trachsel and her assistant coaches Ehren Earleywine, Nancy Evans and Bobby Buchanan were honored for their efforts in leading the 42-21 Rebels to the program's first ever Super Regional title and berth in the Women's College World Series.
The quartet becomes the second to win the award at Ole Miss in program history, joining 2017's coaching staff.
It was a banner year for Trachsel and her staff, as the program experienced a resurgence across nearly every statistical category.
Under the additions of Earleywine and Buchanan, the offense surged, setting program records for single season runs (361), hits (503), doubles (88), home runs (67), RBI (330) and total bases (810).
In the circle, Evans helped engineer a highly successful staff that set a single-season program record for strikeouts (385) and oversaw Miali Guachino's finish as a D1Softabll Freshman All-American.
Several individual performances stood out this season under the group's watch, including Lexie Brady breaking the 22-year-old single season home runs record at Ole Miss with 17 and Jaden Pone leading the SEC with a .427 batting average in conference play en route to All-SEC First Team honors.
Aliyah Binford and Persy Llamas also set a new single-season RBI record with 55 on the year.
As a unit, the Rebels recorded the most NFCA All-South Region and All-SEC First or Second Team honorees in program history.
Trachsel and the staff will advance to the national staff of the year ballot, where they join nine other regional winners.
