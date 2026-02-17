Top-10 Defensive Lineman in America Raves About Ole Miss Football and Pete Golding

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown will make his way to Oxford this offseason for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a strong pursuit from the coaching staff.

Brown checks in as a Top-10 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast intensifying their pursuit for the talented Connecticut native as his recruitment explodes.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, UCLA Bruins, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels made the call last fall with the defensive coaching staff eyeing the coveted defender as his recruitment took off.

The fast-rising defensive weapon has raved about Golding and the defensive scheme the Rebels play with as he keeps tabs on Ole Miss amid a critical recruiting stretch.

“I think it's definitely great coaching and it's an atmosphere in a place I could really thrive in," Brown told 247Sports.

Randall Joyner and Ole Miss have made a good impression on Mekai Brown, the No. 7 edge rusher in 2027, who will visit the Rebels during spring practice



Now, Brown has Ole Miss on the docket ahead of a massive offseason.

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Ole Miss will get the Top-10 EDGE in America down to Oxford this spring with an unofficial visit on the docket for March 19 as his rise continues.

“I've played ever since fourth grade," Brown told Pittsburgh Panthers On SI. "I played for the Riverside Gators in the GYFL Greenwich League. In our town, it's our little Pop Warner league here, and I played up until eighth grade.

"And ninth-grade summer, I did some of the preseason stuff, but I went to focus and play basketball, mostly because I was going to a new school.

“This year, I really loved the game, and I was really good at it. I didn't think there was much of a point quitting something that I loved and was good at, and so I picked it up again. And yeah, this is how it turned out.”

