Ole Miss Vying for Another Softball World Series Appearance

The Ole Miss Rebels secured in their 10th straight postseason appearance last week, after securing two SEC tournament wins over South Carolina and Tennessee in Lexington, KY.

The Rebels eventually fell to Texas in the tournament, but their ticket was already punched as a No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional.

So what awaits Ole Miss going forward? Let's take a look.

What's next for Ole Miss?

After a positive season, the Rebels are heading into tournament play 34-24 on the season and are taking on the 46-13 Boston Terriers on May 15th in Lubbock at 1 pm.

No. 11 overall, Texas Tech is hosting the regional, and facing off with No. 4 Marist College.

The winner of Ole Miss vs. Boston will take on the winner of Tech vs. Ole Miss in the following matchup.

A Look at the Field

Boston took home a four-peat title after winning the Patriot League Tournament once again, becoming the second team in history to do it. The Terriers entered as the top seed and delivered, berating No 2. Colgate 12-1 to continue their 12-game winning streak.

Ole Miss needs to watch out for their most notable player, Kylie Doherty is the team leader with .396 batting average and 26 home runs. In game six, Doherty sealed the stakes with a grand slam extending the lead to 9-1.

Texas Tech sat alongside the Rebels in the 2025 WCWS losing to the reigning champs, the Texas Longhorns. Tech only lost three Big 12 games this season, but did not prove it, getting knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament.

Four Texas Tech batters are hitting over a .400. The biggest threat might be in the circle, with a 1.24 ERA and 209 strikeouts, pitcher NiJaree Canady is one to fear.

Like Boston, Marist also won their tournament, but more notably split a series with South Carolina early in the season. Star players for the Red Foxes are Ava Metzger (12-3, 1.51 ERA) and Peyton Pusey (.404 batting average) both making big impacts on the field.

What Got Ole Miss Here

The Rebels went 6-18 in SEC play this season, with lots of huge changes from the 2025 team. But the leader stayed the same, Head Coach Jamie Trachself is in her sixth season with the Rebels, leading them to their first WCWS appearance in history in 2025.

The winner of the regional will take on the winner of the Gainesville regional (Florida, Texas State, Georgia Tech, or Florida A&M) in the super regional.

The Rebels improved their seed after wins against both Tennessee and South Carolina in the Tournament this past weekend.

The Circle deserves immense credit with Coach Trachsel primarily going with Emilee Boyer (3.86 ERA), Kyra Aycock (3.97 ERA) and Lily Whitten (3.04 ERA) to maintain the momentum and push the team in the realm of success.

Freshman Madi George took the world by storm, being notably one of the best players in the SEC. The first-infielder leads Ole Miss with a .385 batting average with a team-high 21 home runs and 58 RBIs. Without a crack in the confidence, the Rebels look to her in the post-season run.

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