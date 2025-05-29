Ole Miss Softball Pitcher Named Freshman All-American by D1 Softball
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss softball pitcher Miali Guachino has been named a Freshman All-American by D1Softball, as announced on Thursday morning.
Guachino was tabbed to the second team and adds another award to her growing list of achievements, after being named an NFCA All-South Region Second Team honoree recently.
The Pala, Calif., native has been a stalwart for the Rebel rotation, going 16-11 with a 3.44 ERA over a team-high 146.2 innings pitched.
Guachino has struck out 172 batters and held opponents to a .223 batting average. Her 172 strikeouts rank 30th in the nation and third among all freshmen nationally, trailing only Ella Harrison (Rutgers – 213) and Shelby Schultz (Tarleton State – 173).
Additionally, her strikeout total is the third-most by a Rebel in a single season and are the most by any Rebel since Mary Jane Callahan (177) in 2004.
Guachino has delivered in several key moments throughout the regular season and postseason, including a save in each of the Rebels regional two wins at No. 12 Arizona.
Guachino and the Rebels will open action at the Women's College World Series on Thursday, May 29 at 6 p.m. CT, facing the No. 12 seed Texas Tech. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
