Texas Longhorns Earn a Top Seed in SEC Tournament
With the regular season ending on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns' seeding for the SEC tournament took shape.
The Longhorns will walk into their first-ever SEC tournament as the number three seed in the tournament. After finishing the regular season with a 45-9 record and a 16-8 record in conference play, the Longhorns finished one game behind the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma Sooners and a half a game back from the No. 2-seeded Texas A&M Aggies.
With one of the top four seeds in hand, Texas will receive a double-bye into the tournament's quarterfinals and will play its first game on Thursday, May 8. The Longhorns' first game will be against the winner of the six-seeded Florida Gators and the opening-round matchup between the 11-seeded Ole Miss Rebels and the 14-seeded Missouri Tigers.
The Longhorns faced then-No. 3-ranked Gators down in Gainesville, Florida, to open up SEC play this season back in mid-march. Texas would win that series 2-1 for their first-ever conference series victory, outscoring the Gators, 21 to 12 across the three-game series.
Texas has also faced another potential opponent, taking on Missouri back in early April. That series in Columbia, Missouri, resulted in a series sweep in favor of the Longhorns, outscoring the Tigers 15 to four in the series.
A potential new opponent in the Rebels, which the Longhorns did not face in the regular season, walks into the SEC tournament with a record of 35-16 and a conference record of 11-13. The rebels hold series victories over the then-No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks back in early March and then-No. 23 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
If everything goes chalk through the first three rounds of the tournament, a semifinal matchup against the No. 2 Aggies awaits the Longhorns. Texas did not face off against Texas A&M in the regular season, which saw the Aggies finish the regular season with a 43-9 record and were ranked No. 1 for a time back in April for the first time in program history.