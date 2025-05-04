Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Earn a Top Seed in SEC Tournament

The Texas Longhorns claim the third seed in the SEC tournament

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas Longhorns infielder Victoria Hunter (12) is greeted by her team at home plate after a home run during the game against Kentucky at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Austin.
Texas Longhorns infielder Victoria Hunter (12) is greeted by her team at home plate after a home run during the game against Kentucky at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the regular season ending on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns' seeding for the SEC tournament took shape.

The Longhorns will walk into their first-ever SEC tournament as the number three seed in the tournament. After finishing the regular season with a 45-9 record and a 16-8 record in conference play, the Longhorns finished one game behind the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma Sooners and a half a game back from the No. 2-seeded Texas A&M Aggies.

With one of the top four seeds in hand, Texas will receive a double-bye into the tournament's quarterfinals and will play its first game on Thursday, May 8. The Longhorns' first game will be against the winner of the six-seeded Florida Gators and the opening-round matchup between the 11-seeded Ole Miss Rebels and the 14-seeded Missouri Tigers.

Texas Longhorns infielder Katie Stewart (20) swings at a pitch during the game against Kentucky at Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns faced then-No. 3-ranked Gators down in Gainesville, Florida, to open up SEC play this season back in mid-march. Texas would win that series 2-1 for their first-ever conference series victory, outscoring the Gators, 21 to 12 across the three-game series.

Texas has also faced another potential opponent, taking on Missouri back in early April. That series in Columbia, Missouri, resulted in a series sweep in favor of the Longhorns, outscoring the Tigers 15 to four in the series.

A potential new opponent in the Rebels, which the Longhorns did not face in the regular season, walks into the SEC tournament with a record of 35-16 and a conference record of 11-13. The rebels hold series victories over the then-No. 10 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks back in early March and then-No. 23 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

If everything goes chalk through the first three rounds of the tournament, a semifinal matchup against the No. 2 Aggies awaits the Longhorns. Texas did not face off against Texas A&M in the regular season, which saw the Aggies finish the regular season with a 43-9 record and were ranked No. 1 for a time back in April for the first time in program history.

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

