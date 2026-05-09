The Ole Miss Rebels Must Avoid These Traps On Their 2026 Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels are busy preparing for a 2026-27 football season that could see them prove their place as title contenders after being underdogs in the SEC for the last several years. Under head coach Pete Golding, who faces his first year taking charg of the Rebels, Ole Miss faces a relatively difficult regular season schedule full of hidden pitfalls.

The Rebels will travel to several different venues this season, which will make them one of the most highly-traveled teams in the SEC in 2026. With momentum from last season's playoff run on the line, here are three teams that the Rebels must be careful to not underestimate.

Florida — Sept. 26

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels will play the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Florida in the second week of conference play, right after facing LSU at home the week before. All focus will be on the game against the Tigers that marks both the SEC opener and former head coach Lane Kiffin's homecoming to Oxford, Mississippi. With such a game on the line, the Rebels must be careful to save some energy for next week's game against Florida.

Florida is a sneakily competitive team that can suddenly pull an upset despite being heavy underdogs before the teams take the field. Although 2025 starting quarterback DJ Lagway departed for Baylor through the transfer portal, Florida still has several prominent starters returning for the upcoming season — including linebacker Myles Graham and wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, who may just be motivated enough to pull off a sneaky upset of the Rebels.

Oklahoma — Nov. 14

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) runs after Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face off with the Sooners after a two-game home stretch against Auburn and Georgia. The game will cap off Ole Miss' most difficult period of the regular season, facing powerhouses like Texas and Georgia with a home game against Auburn in between.

The Sooners are also a dangerous and highly-motivated team, hoping to capture a conference title in their third year in the SEC. Under head coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma features a powerful defense that can easily move to shut down Ole Miss' explosive offense, and starting quarterback John Mateer will be returning for his second year with the Sooners.

Mississippi State — Nov. 27

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) runs against Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Jayven Williams (15) in the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The famous in-state rivalry between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will close out the 2026 regular season. The rivalry runs deep, and although the Bulldogs classically sit at the bottom of the SEC's totem pole, the Rebels cannot underestimate their rivals that may be desperate to close out their season with a win.

In last year's edition of the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss handily beat Mississippi State 38-19 to clinch its way into the playoffs. That same season, the Bulldogs showed a sneaky ability to get the upper hand over much more favorable teams and force a close game, if not an upset.

For either team, winning the Egg Bowl would be a highly successful way to end the regular season. With hopes for a title run, the Rebels must avoid this last trap in order to close out 2026 with a second playoff run on the horizon.

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