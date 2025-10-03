The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Hosts No. 3 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss volleyball program is set for its biggest test of the regular season so far, welcoming No. 3 Kentucky for a Friday night clash at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center.
The Rebels (9-4, 1-1 SEC) welcome the highly ranked Wildcats (9-2, 2-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. CT match. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.
RALLY POINTS
The Rebels welcome No. 3 Kentucky to Oxford, the highest ranked opponent to come to the Gillom Center since No. 3 Florida in 2013.
Junior Gabi Placide has made an immediate impact since coming to Oxford, leading the SEC in kills (231) and points (265.5). Placide was added to the AVCA Player of the Year Watch List on Thursday for her efforts.
The Rebels are 5-0 when Shayla Meyer hits .200 or higher and 4-4 when she does not. Meyer hit .265 in the win at Oklahoma on Sunday.
Ole Miss has played in six consecutive five-set matches in SEC and in five-set matches in seven of the last eight SEC matches, dating back to last season.
Niesen now stands at 1,611 career digs, with the total ranking second all-time at Ole Miss and just 21 away from the all-time record.
The Rebels are 19-12 at home since head coach Bre Henry took over the program and 10-5 over their last 15 games in Gillom.
SERIES HISTORY
Ole Miss and Kentucky face off for the 65th time, with the Wildcats holding a 52-12 advantage in the all-time tally.
The Rebels are seeking their first win over the Wildcats since 2010 and their first win over Kentucky in Oxford since 2008.
The Wildcats have won the last 22 meetings in the series. However, the Rebels have forced the issue in recent seasons, pushing the Wildcats to four or five sets in four of the last five matchups.
One of those four matchups included a Gillom Center attendance record of 1,251-strong on Sept. 29, 2021, as the Rebels forced a five-setter.
LAST TIME OUT
The Rebels recorded their first ever win over Oklahoma to pick up the first SEC win of the season in a 3-2 thriller in Norman on Sunday.
Gabi Placide led the Rebels with 21 kills, while Shayla Meyer added 17 kills on .265 hitting.
Cammy Niesen shined on the defensive end with 22 digs, while Mokihana Tufono delivered another complete performance at setter, recording 46 assists, a career-high six blocks and added three kills and eight digs.
The Rebels were playing Oklahoma for the fourth-time in program history and were making their first trip to Norman since the Sooners joined the SEC.
CAN YOU DIG IT?
Senior libero Cammy Niesen enters her final collegiate season with eyes on not only setting, but ultimately smashing the program's all-eras dig record.
The 2024 SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year has been a model of consistency her entire career and stands just 21 digs away from setting a new record that is currently held by Morgan Springer.
Niesen has quietly emerged as one of the best liberos in the SEC over her dynamic career. Last season, Niesen led the SEC in total digs with 537, which also ranked 33rd in the nation. This season, Niesen continues to impact the game, ranking second in the SEC in digs per set (4.24).
In fact, Niesen ranks fifth in the NCAA on the active digs leaderboard with 1,611.
Active Leaders
1. Emma Hickey, Valparaiso - 2,373
2. Maya Sands, Missouri - 1,716
3. Lauren Lindseth, Montana State - 1,693
4. Emma Farrell, Wake Forest - 1,633
5. Cammy Niesen, Ole Miss - 1,611
6. LonDynn Betts, West Virginia - 1,604
6. Campbell Jensen, UC Irvine - 1,604
8. Ella Voegele, St. Thomas - 1,561
9. Breanna Mitchell, Boise State - 1,526
10. Kamryn Farris, South Dakota - 1,523
AT EASE WITH PLACIDE
Gabi Placide has become the SEC's breakout star since arriving in Oxford this season and will be a critical part of the Rebels lineup as SEC play begins.
Placide has surged to the forefront of the national rankings, leading the SEC with 265.5 points and 231 kills, ranking ninth and 11th nationally, respectively. The Centennial, Colo., native also ranks 15th nationally in points per set and 18th nationally in kills per set.
Her efforts earned her a mid-season addition to the AVCA's Player of the Year Watch List on Thursday.
Placide also recently took home SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors following back-to-back career-highs in wins over Texas Tech and UAlbany and hit over .300 for the weekend. Placide also showed off her athleticism with 22 digs and 11.0 blocks to go alongside 71 kills.
FILLING THE VOID
While the Rebels have had to replace much of their offensive attack from 2024, several newcomers have immediately stepped up.
They are led by transfer Gabi Placide, who surged to 231 kills and a .239 hitting percentage through her first 13 matches and already ranks second in the SEC and 19th nationally in total kills. Redshirt freshman Melia Johnson has also shined, opening her college career with 10 or more kills in four of her first seven matches.
HONORED BY THE SEC
Setter Mokihana Tufono, who turned heads in her debut season in Oxford, was named to the All-SEC Preseason Team earlier this offseason.
Tufono, who started her collegiate career at UCLA, developed into one of the top setters in the conference under head coach Bre Henry, earning AVCA All-South Region honors and recording 1,173 assists in 2024. Tufono also notched 286 digs, 60.0 total blocks, 43 kills and 21 service aces.
This season, Tufono continues to excel, ranking 17th in the nation in assists per set at 10.35 and has tallied two 50-assist matches. Her recent play earned a spot in the NCAA's 'Rotation of the Week' last week.
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Throughout the entirety of the 2025 season, Ole Miss athletics and the volleyball program will honor and recognize many who have contributed to the success and legacy of the program over 50 years of volleyball.
The program has tallied over 800 wins, reached five NCAA Tournaments and won the 2017 NIVC championship. Nineteen student-athletes have earned All-SEC honors, 16 have earned AVCA All-Region and three have been named All-Americans as the program has blossomed over generations of standout student-athletes.
The success of the program has built on the foundation of countless student-athletes who have gone on to earn a degree from the University of Mississippi and take their talents throughout the world.
CLIMBING THE LADDER
Several Rebels are poised to etch their names in the all-time record books in 2025 across multiple different metrics.
In addition to her pursuit of the all-eras digs record at Ole Miss, Cammy Niesen is also poised to enter the top-10 all-time in service aces, with 66 in her career. That stands just three outside the rally scoring era's top-10. Shayla Meyer also has her sights on the same list, standing at 61 service aces and is just eight away from the top-10 across just over two seasons of action.
Mokihana Tufono continues her rapid ascent of the assists charts in her short time at Ole Miss. Tufono currently sits seventh all-time in the rally scoring era with 1,701 and 14th across all eras, despite only playing just 41 matches as a Rebel.
