Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats Pushing to Flip Elite Ole Miss Football Commit

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels last fall, but it hasn't stopped top programs from pushing for a flip.

Croucher, a Top-15 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in America where he's eyeing a big-time senior campaign after transferring from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut to Baylor School for his final season.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder checks in as a top-rated quarterback in the country with Ole Miss landing the pledge following a visit to the Magnolia State last fall - ultimately beating out the Oregon Ducks and other fierce competitors for his commitment.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

But there are two schools that are remaining in constant communication in pursuit of a flip as the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats keep a foot on the gas, according to Rivals.

Ole Miss remains the team to beat in his recruitment with the Magnolia State program holding his commitment as he prepares for what's expected to be a special senior campaign at Baylor School.

Now, all eyes remain on Croucher as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment as schools push to flip him away from Ole Miss.

