The Recap: Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Falls Short to Auburn Tigers in Sunday Clash
OXFORD, Miss. –Cammy Niesen's historic afternoon wasn't enough for the Ole Miss volleyball program, as it fell to Auburn in a 3-0 decision at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center on Sunday afternoon.
Niesen became the Rebels (9-6, 1-3 SEC) all-time digs leader, picking up 10 digs on the afternoon and ending the day with 1,633 digs to her name.
She broke Morgan Springer's 14-year-old record she set in 2011 after 117 career matches. The Rebels tallied more kills than the Tigers (12-3, 3-1 SEC), but were unable to overcome the visitors, as Liz Markovska led the way with 10 kills.
Gabi Placide led the Rebels in scoring once again, tallying 13 kills on the day. Keirstyn Carlton had a solid offensive day alongside Placide, tallying eight kills on a .455 clip.
Ole Miss held four of Auburn's top five offensive weapons at bay and below 10 kills.
Auburn's season-long kills leader, Lauren Dreves, had her second-fewest kills in a game this season with eight and was held to single-digits for only the second time this season.
Backed by a rowdy crowd in Gillom, Ole Miss jumped to a quick 3-1 lead in the first set. Meyer and Placide tallied a kill each and proved to be the focal point of the offense on the day.
In her first match back from injury, Melia Johnson picked up an early kill and the Rebels built a 12-11 advantage. However, Auburn would gain some momentum and pulled away to clinch the first set, 25-21.
The Rebels showed more fight in the second set, holding a lead just before the media timeout. Placide had her best set of the day, tallying five kills and four digs throughout to keep the Rebels in striking distance.
It was in the second set that Niesen surpassed Springer for her accomplishment. However, Auburn would once again build momentum, reclaiming the lead and taking the set.
Entering the third set with its backs against the wall, Ole Miss demonstrated poise in the face of the deficit.
After Auburn took a late lead, Ole Miss scored three unanswered on a kill by Meyer and a block from Mokihana Tufono and Keirstyn Carlton to tie the set at 19. However, it wouldn't be enough as Auburn pulled ahead again and completed the sweep.
Up next, Ole Miss hits the road to Starkville to face its perennial rival in Mississippi State on Friday. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on SEC Network.
