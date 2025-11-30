Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football and Oklahoma Sooners Stay Put, Utah Drops
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a 38-19 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Despite a chaotic week in Oxford for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program hit the road to Starkville where the program handled business in an Egg Bowl showdown.
“But, hey, today is about this game. And like you said, 11 wins potentially for the first time in school history. That’s the first time for 11 wins in the entire state, by any program, in the regular season. So, a lot on the line, and our guys are focused and ready to play,” Kiffin said on Friday.
“This noise thing you’re referring to? This has been going on for weeks. This isn’t new for us."
Now, after earning the win, the Rebels remain in the Top-10 of the AP Top-25 Poll with "Conference Championship Week" near.
The Top-25 Results From Week 14:
Saturday, Nov. 29
No. 1 Ohio State 27, No. 15 Michigan 9
No. 5 Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0
No. 6 Oregon 26, Washington 14
No. 8 Oklahoma 17, LSU 13
No. 9 Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20
No. 10 Alabama 27, Auburn 20
No. 11 BYU 41, UCF 21
No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 22 Pitt 7
No. 14 Vanderbilt 45, No. 19 Tennessee 24
No. 17 Southern California 29, UCLA 10
No. 18 Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 7
California 38, No. 21 SMU 35
No. 22 Missouri 31, Arkansas 17
No. 24 Tulane 27, Charlotte 0
Friday, Nov. 28
No. 2 Indiana 56, Purdue 3
No. 16 Texas 27, No. 3 Texas A&M 17
No. 4 Georgia 16, No. 23 Georgia Tech 9
No. 7 Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19
No. 13 Utah 31, Kansas 21
No. 25 Arizona 23, No. 20 Arizona State 7
The Updated AP Poll: Conference Championship Week
- Ohio State (61)
- Indiana (5)
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- USC
- Michigan
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Tulane
- Arizona
- Navy
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
