The Grove Report

Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Ole Miss Football and Oklahoma Sooners Stay Put, Utah Drops

The Rebels remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race, stay put amid chaotic stretch in Oxford.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) wrapped up the 2025 regular season with a 38-19 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Despite a chaotic week in Oxford for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, the program hit the road to Starkville where the program handled business in an Egg Bowl showdown.

“But, hey, today is about this game. And like you said, 11 wins potentially for the first time in school history. That’s the first time for 11 wins in the entire state, by any program, in the regular season. So, a lot on the line, and our guys are focused and ready to play,” Kiffin said on Friday.

“This noise thing you’re referring to? This has been going on for weeks. This isn’t new for us."

Now, after earning the win, the Rebels remain in the Top-10 of the AP Top-25 Poll with "Conference Championship Week" near.

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Lane Kiffin.;
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Top-25 Results From Week 14:

Saturday, Nov. 29

No. 1 Ohio State 27, No. 15 Michigan 9
No. 5 Texas Tech 49, West Virginia 0
No. 6 Oregon 26, Washington 14
No. 8 Oklahoma 17, LSU 13
No. 9 Notre Dame 49, Stanford 20
No. 10 Alabama 27, Auburn 20
No. 11 BYU 41, UCF 21
No. 12 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 22 Pitt 7
No. 14 Vanderbilt 45, No. 19 Tennessee 24
No. 17 Southern California 29, UCLA 10
No. 18 Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 7
California 38, No. 21 SMU 35
No. 22 Missouri 31, Arkansas 17
No. 24 Tulane 27, Charlotte 0

Friday, Nov. 28

No. 2 Indiana 56, Purdue 3
No. 16 Texas 27, No. 3 Texas A&M 17
No. 4 Georgia 16, No. 23 Georgia Tech 9
No. 7 Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 19
No. 13 Utah 31, Kansas 21
No. 25 Arizona 23, No. 20 Arizona State 7

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Kewan Lacy.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Updated AP Poll: Conference Championship Week

  1. Ohio State (61)
  2. Indiana (5)
  3. Georgia
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Texas
  15. Utah
  16. Virginia
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. James Madison
  20. North Texas
  21. Tulane
  22. Arizona
  23. Navy
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. Missouri

More Ole Miss News:Empty heading

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football