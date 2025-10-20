The Recap: Ole Miss Rebels Volleyball Stuns Vanderbilt Commodores in Comeback Win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A stunning come from behind performance in the third set propelled the Ole Miss volleyball program to a thrilling, 3-2 victory at Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.
Gabi Placide turned in another vintage performance, leading all players with 25 kills, alongside a season-high 10 digs and six blocks to pace the Rebels (10-9, 2-6 SEC).
Mokihana Tufono was sensational in the win, tallying a season-high 53 assists, with no setting errors, while adding four kills on .800 hitting, 12 digs, two blocks and two service aces. Shayla Meyer also added 14 kills and 11 digs. Reese Animashaun led the Commodores (5-12, 1-7 SEC) with 15 kills.
Vanderbilt would be the first team to grab momentum, building a rapid 7-1 advantage to open the match.
However, some strong work by Meyer, who tallied three quick kills and Tufono, who notched three kills, 10 assists and four digs in the set helped the Rebels erase much of the deficit and cut it to 10-8.
Placide began to get it going after a tepid start with a pair of kills, but the hosts managed to pull away for a 25-19 set win.
The Rebels quickly regrouped and came out of the break on fire, building a 4-0 lead. The Rebels were able to spread the wealth on offense, as Placide, Meyer and Melia Johnson each tallied kills and the Rebels were able to expand the advantage to 16-10.
With a 19-15 lead, the Rebels used a Vanderbilt service error to spark a 6-0 run to end the set, as Tessa Jones and Placide each tallied two kills and combined on a block to take the second set, 25-15.
Momentum appeared to swing back in the Commodores favor, who quickly emerged with a third set lead. The lead grew to as large as 18-9, but the Rebels would not give in.
A furious rally ensued, as the Rebels stormed all the way back. Two service aces from Placide and two strong kills delivered an immediate response and another kill by Tufono would help cut the lead to four.
Two key blocks and a kill by Johnson got it closer and was immediately followed up by strong serving from Tufono, as the Rebels rode another run to take a 24-23 lead. Vanderbilt would save set point and ultimately get two of their own, but each time, the Rebels rallied.
Cammy Niesen made of the biggest plays of the day, with a well-placed free ball that was deep enough for a kill and tied the set at 26-26. A kill from Placide and a kill from Meyer were enough from there, as the Rebels rallied to take the set, 28-26.
The hosts were able to regroup quickly, taking a 16-11 lead midway through the fourth set. The Rebels responded with a block and a kill from Carlton as a part of a run to cut the lead to one at 17-16. However, Vanderbilt pushed back, retaking a decisive lead and ultimately securing the fourth set, 25-19.
With everything on the line in the fifth, the Rebels offense clicked at the right time. As a unit, the Rebels hit .409 in the fifth set, as Placide tallied four of the first five points on kills for a 5-3 lead.
Vanderbilt responded with a 4-0 run, but two well-worked connections from Tufono to Carlton helped the Rebels retake the lead. The set was tied at 10-10, before Placide took over.
The junior tallied three kills and a block to build a 14-11 lead, before the final swing by Vanderbilt went wide, giving Ole Miss a 15-11 win.
The Rebels return home for a lengthy home swing, beginning by hosting No. 2 Texas on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.
