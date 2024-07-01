2026 4-Star Running Back Includes Ole Miss in Top 11 Schools
As recruiting rolls on, the next wave of young recruits begin their journey to find collegiate home.
Kaydin Jones is a four-star running back out of Jenks, Okla., whose recruitment has picked up after his monster sophomore year where he had 2,205 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns.
College coaches took notice, including Lane Kiffin of the Ole Miss Rebels, who has been very successful in recruiting high-level backs whether during his time in Tuscaloosa or Oxford.
Jones' Top 11 includes programs with a history of producing high-level running backs. You can see his top schools in the graphic below.
The Rebels currently have no commitments in the 2026 class, but that will change over the next couple of months when their focus turns from the 2025 class to 2026.
Jones is an intriguing prospect and has elite speed, something you can't coach. His ability to affect the game doesn't just reside in the backfield as he is a human highlight reel on special teams, returning kicks for Jenks in 2023. Jones also flashed with his hands, playing out wide and in the slot.
In this age of recruiting, anything can change as the Rebels lost multiple commitments last week, including high-level in-state back Akylin Dear. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have leaned on the portal heavily to add ready-made talent that can plug and play to make an immediate impact. While the portal is a great tool to use, high school recruiting remains to most efficient way to build structure and culture within a program.
The 2026 cycle is on the way, but everyone is focused on the present and what could be the most special season in Ole Miss football history.
While you want to land all the big recruits on the trail, the 2024 season is right around the corner, and the Rebels have high aspirations as these types of seasons don't come around very often.