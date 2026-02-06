Auburn Tigers Predicted To Land Commitment From Prized Ole Miss Football Target

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore has emerged as one of the top prospects in America with multiple Southeastern Conference schools battling for his commitment this offseason.

Moore has cruised up the recruiting ranks this offseason where he's ascended to the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama and a top-five defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, following a standout junior campaign in Alabama with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

Now, Moore is down to six schools: Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn, Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas.

But one of the finalists has moved into the driver's seat with the Auburn Tigers piquing Moore's interest after recent visits on The Plains.

Rivals' Sam Spiegelman has logged an expert predictions for Auburn to win out for Moore's commitment despite Ole Miss and others battling for his services this offseason.

Ole Miss is in the midst of a strong offseason on the recruiting trail with the coaching staff checking in with a myriad of priority targets in January for in-person visits, but will enter an uphill climb for Moore as he begins trending elsewhere.

Pete Golding and Co. are coming off of assembling a strong offseason haul headlined by the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America and a Top-25 Signing Class in the 2026 cycle.

