Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Shuts Down Recruitment, Trending to Big Ten School
Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as his process winds down.
Ainsworth, one of the top offensive linemen in the Magnolia State, recently made the move to bypass his junior campaign and reclassify up a year.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has received offers from a myriad of schools including the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others.
Now, after expediting his recruitment process following the decision to reclassify into the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Ainsworth is beginning to lock in on making a decision.
The sought-after offensive tackle had set an official visit to Lane Kiffin's program from June 20-22 with the Rebels preparing to roll out the red carpet for the priority target.
But the visit looks to be off now with Ainsowth recently electing to shut down his recruitment with a commitment coming on Monday.
It's the Nebraska Cornhuskers that are leading heading into the decision after receiving multiple predictions this week.
He officially visited Matt Rhule's Nebraska program last weekend with the program picking up buzz as a decision inches closer.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels currently hold a Top-20 Recruiting Class in America with the summer months presenting an opportunity to add to the foundation set during the spring.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.