Elite Colorado Buffaloes Commit Visiting Ole Miss Football for Week 10 Matchup
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. will be in Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Colton, a Top-25 linebacker in America, revealed a commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in August after over the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles down the stretch in his process.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels prioritized the Peach State prospect after putting him near the top of the board and hosting him on an official visit in June.
"(Defensive coordinator and assistant) coach Pete (Golding) came from Alabama so he knows what he is doing. He has national championships under his belt," Colton told 247Sports.
"(Assistant head) coach Jake Schoonover keeps in contact, just like Coach Hart, but he is also sending me reels to improve my game."
But it's Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes that win out for Colton after going public with a decision to the Big 12 program.
“Even when I was thinking about Ole Miss, Colorado was still right there,” Colton told Rivals. “I kept talking to the coaches and I kept thinking about my decision and I decided Colorado was the best school for me.”
It was ultimately "Coach Prime" that separated the Buffaloes down the stretch.
“I have just been talking with coach Hart more and more. I have gotten to know him and he is a great man who has been coaching with coach Prime for years. He is a father-figure to me, he has a lot of experience and that connection really helped Colorado. He made a big impact on me and my mom.
“The whole staff made an impact on my commitment. They have over 200 years of experience in the NFL. The staff is about development and they know what it takes, so I am ready to go there and help them change things.”
Now, Kiffin and Co. will have the Colorado commit in Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit.
No. 7 Ole Miss and South Carolina will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday with multiple priority targets in Oxford for the SEC matchup.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.