Elite Ole Miss Football Target, Texas Longhorns Transfer Reveals Pledge to Big 12 Foe

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore has committed to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes after navigating a rigorous recruitment process, On3 Sports reports.

Moore Jr. checks in as the No. 5 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal and a Top-20 overall player in the market with Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Colorado emerging as the three schools battling for his pledge down the stretch.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder out of California signed with the Texas program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a Top-125 prospect over offers from the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

Moore Jr. made the decision to depart Texas after three seasons where he compiled 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns in 27 games played for the Longhorns.

The talented pass-catcher became a key weapon for Arch Manning across the 2025 season, but now has found a new school after taking multiple visits.

Sanders and the Buffaloes win out for one of the most prolific pass-catchers available in the Transfer Portal market after Moore Jr. went public with a decision on Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Texas transfer WR DeAndre Moore Jr. has Committed to Colorado, he tells @On3



He totaled 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 TDs in his time with the Longhorns



Moore was one of the top available players in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/FnkOhcsAiC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 13, 2026

For Ole Miss, the program landed Kentucky Wildcats wideout Cameron Miller on Monday to add to the wide receiver room heading into the 2026 season - giving the program a newcomer with SEC experience.

Miller signed with the Wildcats as a Top-100 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he spent one season with the program in Lexington.

Across the 2025 season, the only year that Miller spent with Kentucky, he played in eight games for the Wildcats.

During the stint in Lexington, he hauled in 13 receptions for 141 yards on an average 10.8 yards per reception - emerging as a threat across his lone season with the program.

The Additions [13]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

