Elite Ole Miss Football Commit Earns Offers From Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines
Memphis (Tenn.) MASE four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff in June.
Pittman, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, provides Kiffin and Co. with a monster addition to the Rebels' fast-rising 2027 Recruiting Class.
Prior to committing to the Ole Miss Rebels, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, during his process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that ultimately secured the pledge prior to his junior campaign in Tennessee.
“Just the coaching staff and relationships, that’s what stands out,” Pittman told On3 Sports of what he liked at Ole Miss. “I loved it (the defense this year).”
Defensive line coach Randall Joyner once again lands a critical piece to the future of his position group where he continues asserting himself on the recruiting trail.
But Pittman is just getting started in his recruitment process with multiple powerhouse programs now entering the mix despite a commitment to Ole Miss.
This offseason, both the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines dished out offers to the elite defensive weapon.
The Tennessee native has remained a priority target for multiple schools with Ole Miss landing the early verbal commitment this offseason.
Now, heading into Pittman's junior campaign, Kiffin and Co. will keep a foot on the gas for the coveted defensive lineman.
Ole Miss is off to an early start in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple commitments to this point.
This Summer's 2027 Pledge: Trae Collins
Hazlehurst (Miss.) defensive back Trae Collins committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in May after going public with a decision.
Collins, a Top-300 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, shuts down his recruitment prior to his junior campaign with Kiffin and Co. getting the verbal pledge.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has flown under the radar with less than double-digit offers, but is quickly garnering interest from the top programs in America.
Now, it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that have landed the early commitment.
According to On3 Sports' recent recruiting rankings, Collins is rated as the No. 216 overall prospect in the country, No. 19 safety in America and the No. 8 prospect in Mississippi.
