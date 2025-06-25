Elite Ole Miss Football Target Receives Prediction to Land With Texas A&M Aggies
Pascagoula (Miss.) four-star safety Tylan Wilson has narrowed his focus to four programs and has locked in a commitment date for this summer.
Wilson, a Top-10 prospect in the Magnolia State, has seen a rise in the recruiting rankings as of late with multiple powerhouse programs entering the mix.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the staff keeping a foot on the gas for Wilson's services.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder has now cut his list to four schools with the Ole Miss Rebels joining the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies and Clemson Tigers, according to On3 Sports.
Wilson has earned offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes and Louisville Cardinals, among others, but with a final four locked in, he's focused on the contenders in his process.
He set official visits with Texas A&M, Clemson and Arkansas this offseason with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining in the hunt.
Wilson has announced a commitment date for July 18 where Kiffin and Co. continue looking to swing for the fences leading up to the decision.
“Everything was great,” Wilson told On3 Sports of his visit to Ole Miss in the spring. “I had a great time. I have a great relationship with the coaches.
"I really like the system that they run and I believe that I’ll be a good fit.”
But it's the Texas A&M Aggies trending as it currently stands with the 247Sports staff logging a prediction in favor of the program in College Station winning out.
During his junior campaign in 2024, Wilson logged 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and had six pass deflections along with six interceptions.
Ole Miss is in the thick of it for multiple key prospects as the summer months roll on after hosting a myriad of official visitors in June.
