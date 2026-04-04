Fast-Rising Tennessee Cornerback Miles Brown Raves About Ole Miss Football Visit

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star cornerback Miles Brown made his way to Oxford this week for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the coaching staff.

Brown checks in as a Top-30 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 11 rated overall prospect in Tennessee with schools galore turning up the heat this offseason for his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, hometown Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Maryland Terrapins, and Purdue Boilermakers, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers will be a school to watch after extending an offer his way last summer.

“It is great,” Brown told Rivals of the offer. “I have always looked up to a school like Tennessee, so it is just great hearing this news. Really it is a dream come true. You always dream about this stuff so for it to come true is great. This place is just great, so to be a part of it would be so special.

“It is great just being able to take one-on-one feedback and hear what you need to work on,” Brown said of the time spent with Martinez. “You need someone that is going to be honest with you, and he is going to be truthful.”

But a recent visit to Oxford has the Ole Miss Rebels surging in his recruitment where he took to social media to rave about his trip:

Once Brown earned the Tennessee offer, his recruitment saw an increase in attention where he felt it would take off ahead of his junior campaign - as it did.

“I feel like it is,” Brown said of his recruiting starting to take off. “The training and hard work is starting to pay off. All the days of hard work is coming together and paying off.”

“It is awesome because Graham is a Power 4 quarterback, so getting those looks every day is great,” Brown said of this. “When you come to college, you are going to get those looks every day.”

Now, Ole Miss remains in contention after receiving a quick visit from the dynamic prospect this week where he's set to make a return trip this offseason.

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