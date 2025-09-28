Five-Star Oregon Ducks Target Labels Ole Miss Football a 'Contender' After Visit
New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal was back in Oxford this weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 SEC showdown against the LSU Tigers.
Royal, the No. 2 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the most sought-after prospects in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.
It's no secret why the top schools in the nation are battling for the coveted pass-catcher out of New Orleans (La.).
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program got in early on the action for Royal while emerging as an early school to watch.
Royal has visited Oxford (Miss.) across his time on the recruiting scene with the staff beginning to develop an early relationship.
Now, after another successful visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where Royal was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers, the program is emerging as a contender.
The LSU Tigers have also become contenders in Royal's process where he was in Baton Rouge for the program's Week 3 victory over the LSU Tigers.
The No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, Royal has America's attention as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Now, after a strong visit to Oxford, Royal can "see himself playing" at Ole Miss where he had the chance to see the program defeat LSU led by Trinidad Chambliss.
“Today, beating No. 4-ranked LSU, one of our rivals, it’s like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “A great team win, great team win.
"Defense played amazing. Offensive line gave me a great pocket and our receivers just made plays. Our running backs, Kewan Lacy and Logan Diggs just running it in. Yeah, it was a great win.”
