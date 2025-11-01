Florida Gators, WVU Mountaineers Target Set to Visit Ole Miss Football in Week 10
Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star linebacker Gregory Batson is expected to be in Oxford on Saturday for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
Batson, a Top-50 prospect in the Peach State, has emerged as a name to know in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple programs entering the race in his process.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, West Virginia Mountaineers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others.
But Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels also have an offers on the table with the program set to get the Georgia native over to Oxford on Saturday.
Batson is coming off of a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged 100 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles where he quickly become a name to know on the recruiting scene.
Kiffin and Co. remain a program to watch, along with the Florida State Seminoles, in the pursuit of the coveted second-level defender.
No. 7 Ole Miss will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday with a strong visitors list set to be in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Taylor (Penn.) Riverside three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch will be in Oxford on Saturday alongside Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels for the program's matchup against South Carolina.
Branch, a Top-50 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in September after flipping his pledge from Rutgers, but with a recent coaching change, is evaluating his options.
Following the news of Franklin and Penn State parting ways, the 6-foot-4, 300-pounder quickly turned his attention to other schools with Ole Miss getting in on the action early.
Now, an official visit is locked in for this weekend, according to Rivals.
“At this time, I am still committed to Penn State. However, due to the recent changes and uncertainty, I have decided to re-open my recruitment," Branch wrote via X.
Following the news of Franklin's departure with the Nittany Lions, Branch then reeled in offers from both Ole Miss and the Nebraska Cornhuskers as programs keep tabs on the talented defender in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
“I am in disbelief,” Branch told The Citizen's Voice. “I understand that this is part of the business. I am going to talk to my family about some things. I need some time to think about this.”
Now, Ole Miss is in on the action with Branch already planning a visit to Oxford to soak in the scenes of a game day visit.
Kiffin and Co. remain active on the recruiting scene with the program looking to flip multiple prospects ahead of the December Early Signing Period.
