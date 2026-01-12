Talented Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Transfer Destination to SEC Rival

Ole Miss Rebels freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins has officially committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after revealing his decision on Sunday night via social media.

Watkins signed to the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-300 overall prospect - selecting Ole Miss over the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others.

In his lone season with the Rebels, Watkins recorded 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Now, Watkins has made his move after following Kiffin from Oxford to Baton Rouge after accepting the LSU Tigers job on Nov 30.

For the Ole Miss program, Pete Golding and Co. are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a top-five class with multiple immediate impact signees.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

The most recent pledge for the Ole Miss program came from Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight after going public with a decision on Sunday morning.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, the former five-star prospect is Oxford bound after revealing a decision on Sunday with Ole Miss landing their franchise quarterback.

