Former Ole Miss RB Commit Akylin Dear Pledges to Alabama
In-state running back prospect Akylin Dear decommitted from Ole Miss in June, and although the Rebels remained in his recruitment decision late, he ultimately chose to pledge to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday.
On3 was the first to report the news of Dear's commitment in a social media post you can view below.
A four-star prospect out of Quitman (Miss.) High School, the running back accumulated over 2,000 rushing yards in his 2023 season, and he is poised for another strong campaign as a senior this fall. He also earned second-team All-State honors last season and has received an invite to participate in the 2025 Under Armour All-America game.
Dear was also recently named to The Clarion Ledger's annual Dandy Dozen list that highlights the top high school prospects in the state of Mississippi.
Although losing an in-state prospect of Dear's caliber is certainly a blow for Ole Miss' recruiting class, the Rebels gained another capable back on Saturday in the form of Shekai Mills-Knight out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Rebels currently hold 15 commitments in their 2025 class, one that is ranked No. 20 in the country, per On3.