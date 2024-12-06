How Did Ole Miss Signee Caleb Cunningham Perform in State Championship Game?
Choctaw County (Ackerman, Miss.) High School wide receiver Caleb Cunningham was undoubtedly the star of this year's Ole Miss Rebels recruiting class, and for good reason.
The five-star prospect has turned heads throughout his high school career, and his time in prep ball came to a close on Thursday night in the MHSAA's Class 3A State Championship Game against Noxubee County.
How did Cunningham perform? Well, for starters, his team won 34-27 to finish the year with a mark of 14-1. That was the primary goal, but the star wideout also put up some good numbers in the contest.
According to The Clarion Ledger, Cunningham registered four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown, and he also carried the ball seven times for 42 yards. His touchdown catch came on a screen pass that went for 39 yards in the third quarter.
Cunningham will be expected to be a productive part of the Ole Miss receiver room in the years ahead, and he recently stated that he is excited to be part of Lane Kiffin's offense starting next season.
"Ole Miss, they recruited me hard," Cunningham said after he signed with the Rebels on Wednesday. "When I committed to Bama, they never gave up. They're just like family. I'm comfortable with them. Close to home. I love Lane Kiffin's offense. Best head coach in college football. It's really good that I'll be getting to play under him, for sure."
Cunningham marked the only five-star player in Ole Miss' 2025 class, and he is one of multiple players to choose the Rebels who originally hail from the Magnolia State. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin credited his team's recent domination of the Egg Bowl rivalry against Mississippi State for the trend of success in in-state recruiting.
"Like I said, I think there are a number of factors there," he said on in-state recruiting success. "We've been dominant over their time basically in Egg Bowls. Between us and State, the programs have been extremely different. I'm not taking any shots. The wins and losses since we've been here of the two programs are dramatically different and very different directions that the programs are heading in."