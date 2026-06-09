How New Commit Tra’Von Hall Will Fit Schematically With the Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels just landed former Oklahoma commit three-star wide receiver Tra’Von Hall from the 2027 recruiting class.

Hall will be finishing his high school career at Central Tuscaloosa. In his junior year, Hall had a total of 874 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was used as a running back and wide receiver.

The Rebels just picked up a Swiss Army Knife on offense.

Hall knows how to find open space and is explosive once he gets there. The rising senior was used a lot more as a running back this past year. He totaled 519 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns.

ESPN has him at a 78 scout grade. He is ranked the 70th-best receiver in his class, the 24th-best in the State of Alabama, and the 234th-best among recruits from the southeastern United States.

Threat on the ground

Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Rebels' new offensive coordinator, John David Baker, has shared that he intends to implement a more run-first offense. Given that 2027 will be current Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy’s senior year, Hall will not see as many carries in the backfield.

However, he could be used as a very important knockout punch when Lacy is off the field.

Hall has an impressive ability to get to the second level often. He could be the perfect substitute for big running plays when Lacy is on the sideline, and the defense the Rebels are facing is gassed.

Threat in the air

Hall will also be used as a receiver for the Rebels. He primarily lines up in the slot and has the ability to bust up the seam and find green grass. Auburn transfer Deuce Knight will be throwing to him.

Knight has the ability to extend plays when needed and could find Hall in a scramble drill.

Hall should also be used in wide receiver screens. He has a knack for making the first man miss, so if he gets solid blocks, he could turn a five-yard screen into a 75-yard touchdown.

In addition to screens, Ole Miss does a lot of quick passing, and Hall is a sharp route runner. He can make space between himself and the defender even on quick little five-yard hitch routes.

Hall will prepare for hopefully another great season of high school ball before joining the Rebels. In the fall of 2027, Ole Miss fans will be happy watching Hall run into the end zone. The Rebels just got an underrated commit who has the chance to play a huge part in Oxford in 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.