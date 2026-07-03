How Ole Miss Quietly Built One of the SEC's Best Recruiting Classes
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The Ole Miss Rebels are entering what should be one of the most exciting seasons in the program's history. After a season that saw the team make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, the expectations are now at new heights in Oxford.
First-year head coach Pete Golding understands these high expectations are going to be the new normal for this program. It was Golding who was leading the charge last season when the Rebels made the CFP semifinal. One of the most important ways to keep the good times rolling for this program would be for Golding and his coaching staff to reel in top recruiting classes. For the 2027 class, it appears Golding and his staff understood the assignment.
But just how have the Rebels put together the 14th-best class in 2027? Let's take a deeper look at how the Rebels have hit the recruiting trail.
Winning At Home
According to Rivals, the Rebels' 2027 class is made up of 21% of players who call the state of Mississippi home. It's no secret that the South has long been a hotbed for football talent. Golding finding a way to win the recruiting battles at home will go a long way into keeping this program atop of the SEC.
As things currently stand, the three top talents in the Rebels' 2027 recruiting class reside in Mississippi. Four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner is a Louisville, Mississippi, native. Four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker is from Ackerman, Mississippi, and four-star offensive tackle Antonio Berry is from Tupelo, Mississippi.
It can't be overstated how important homegrown talent is. Golding may be walking into a team that has a ton of talent, but younger generations seeing potential stars in this program being from Mississippi could create a pipeline the program could use for generations.
Truthfully, Golding may not have to travel far to find talent to play for his program. Getting recruiting wins in Texas, Georgia, and Florida will also be important, but the journey of creating a top-class every season may just start in his own backyard.
If Golding wants to deliver the goods on the field, he will need to bring in talent that belongs in the SEC every season. For now, the new Rebels head coach is doing just that, and the secret could really be just staying at home.
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Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his role with Ole Miss on SI, Tyler also covers multiple SEC teams, the MLB, and pop culture for The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93