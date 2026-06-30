Recapping Another Strong Recruiting Week for Ole Miss Football

There has been no shortage of changes within the Ole Miss football program over the last year. For a team with high expectations, there are a lot of new faces coming through Oxford.

One thing that has remained consistent has been Pete Golding at the helm for his first full offseason, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. But as they look ahead to this potentially exciting year, the Rebels have been active on the recruiting trail.

Golding has added top-level recruits this past week for 2027 and beyond. Here is a recap of the latest high school players to commit to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss Commits From June 21st Through June 28th

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

June 21st: David Parson, LB

David Parson is a three-star linebacker out of Douglasville, Georgia. He chose Ole Miss over Kansas, Memphis, and Virginia Tech. Parson is the 25th-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class and he said that the coaches showed him exactly how he would fit in this defense.

June 22nd: Latedrick Mallard, WR

Latedrick Mallard becomes the first player to join the 2028 class. He's a 6'1" wide receiver who had multiple offers but is not ranked yet. He'll play two more years of high school before heading over to Oxford.

June 23rd: Mitchell Turner, DL

Turner was a massive win for Golding and company. He is the third-ranked defensive lineman in the class and is the highest-ranked player in Mississippi. Turner is a game-wrecker who finished with 15.5 sacks and 103 tackles in his junior year.

June 23rd: Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, DL

Shumaker flipped from Ole Miss to Colorado before flipping back to Oxford. He's another four-star defensive lineman who received interest from a lot of schools. He'll form a dynamic pairing with Turner on the line. Shumaker strengthens this class, and thankfully, he decided to stick with the Rebels.

June 24th: Antonio Berry, OL

The Rebels snagged another top-10 player at their respective position with Berry. He's 6'5", 300 pounds, and is a force to be reckoned with. He stays in the state of Mississippi and will be a critical addition to the offensive line in the near future.

June 27th: Alvin Mosley, WR

Mosley was the final commit for the week. He was the third wide receiver added to the 2027 class. He hauled in 67 catches for 1,138 yards and a whopping 20 touchdowns in his junior year. The four-star wideout can make the big plays, but his size also presents an advantage with contested catches.

The Rebels are searching for their first five-star recruit for the 2027 class, but make no mistake, Golding has done a tremendous job. They've secured a top-25 class in the country, and they'll look to keep the momentum going.

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