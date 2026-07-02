Ranking Ole Miss Football's Best Recruiting Classes Since 2020

Since 2020, the Ole Miss Rebels have recruited contributors straight out of high school, but which years have proved the strongest? Has recruiting been consistent over the last seven years?

Despite coaching changes, the introduction of NIL, and significant additions from the transfer portal, the Rebels have successfully developed some of their star players from the moment they began their collegiate careers.

1. The Class of 2025

The No. 1 spot has to go to the 2025 Rebel class, one of Lane Kiffin’s highest-rated high school classes, finishing top 15 nationally with one five-star and 14 four-star signees. It gave Ole Miss one of its strongest depth charts in years.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs the ball during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the strongest players were four-star recruit Caleb Cunningham, offensive linemen Devin Harper and Corey Adams Jr., defensive back Maison Dunn, and running back Shekai Mills-Knight.

This recruiting class also saw a strong influx of transfers, including Trinidad Chambliss. The 2025 class was an asset to the success that came deep within the Ole Miss cycle.

2. 2022 Recruitment Class

This class developed major contributors, making it one of the most productive classes.

Mississippi's quarterback Jaxson Dart, left, prepares to hand off the ball to Mississippi's running back Quinshon Judkins in the Texas Bowl game against Texas Tech. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some notable names are Quinshon Judkins (prior to transferring), Tywone Malone, and Khamauri Rodgers.

Judkins was one of the strongest recruits, becoming a standout freshman who led the Rebels with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

They received an elite quarterback transfer from USC, Jaxson Dart, who immediately took on the role, throwing for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022.

Zxavian Harris was another quality in-state recruit who provided depth and saw playing time early in his career.

3. An Early 2026 Class

Switching into Pete Golding’s first full recruiting cycle, he took a top 25 national finish at the end of signing day.

Ole Miss Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro celebrates with Ole Miss Rebels punter Oscar Bird after kicking the game winning field goal against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the players expected to make an immediate impact are Landon Barnes, a four-star edge rusher, and Jase Mathews, who is a four-star wide receiver.

More names who will find headlines are Dorain Barney, Anthony Davis Jr., and Damarius Yates.

They are looking to add instant depth and quick power; the incoming freshmen are proving to relieve pressure off the massive transfer portal by bringing elite skills to the table. It is a powerful foundation to prove that Golding could recruit from the start.

4. The 2021 Class

One of the most underrated recruiting classes full of players who launched Ole Miss into the New Year’s Six and Playoff contention, producing a group of multi-season starters in the mix.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. is tackled by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Tysheem Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Tysheem Johnson was a four-star defensive back playing in 13 games as a true freshman with 49 tackles to prove his impact.

Luke Altmyer was a four-star quarterback who sat behind Matt Corrall, seeing action in a handful of games and eventually started for the team.

They were not a flashy class but an impactful, behind-the-scenes force throughout their early years.

5. The 2023 Recruits

The 2023 class was strong, but transfer portal additions added more to the team than the true freshmen. This class stood out as rotational contributors rather than consistent stars with immediate play.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer tries to get away from Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But one outlier would be Suntarine Perkins, who played in all 13 games, with five starts and a strong 38 tackles as a true freshman.

Cayden Lee finished his 11 game appearances as a freshman with 15 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

This class finished ranked in the mid-20s across the board. The class was highlighted by in-state talent, but even more so by the portal.

6. 2024 Recruiting Class

Another year of talented recruits, but again the transfer portal overshadowed the freshman class. This time serving as the No. 1 transfer class in the nation.

Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman Elijah Baker and offensive lineman Shadre Hurst block Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Will Echoles during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the strongest to come out of this class is Will Echoles, who is currently ranked in the top ten by ESPN for collegiate defensive players.

The main pattern we see here is the focus on Mississippi recruits, with strong four-star athletes and a top-20 ranking.

7. The Beginning 2020 Class

Kiffin gained this cycle after arriving in Oxford, which serves the Rebels as an inaccurate analysis of the recruiting approach.

However, given what Ole Miss showed, the depth and talent were undermined in the seasons that followed.

The Future of Recruiting

The future Rebels might still have time in high school, but they are consistently coming in strong.

2027

So far, the Rebels are sitting in the top 25, focusing on in-state Mississippi talent and finding a good middle ground between high school talent and traditional SEC recruiting.

2028

Well, if anything, it’s on the rise. With one commit, there is a strong future in Rebel athletics, and the first step is getting them in the red and blue uniform.

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