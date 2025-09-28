Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Host Coveted UCLA Bruins Commit for LSU Matchup
Fort Pierce (Fla.) Vero Beach four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith made his way to Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Top-15 showdown against the LSU Tigers.
Smith, a Top-20 interior offensive lineman in America, has emerged as a coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools in the mix for his services.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder has earned offers from the Ole Miss Rebels, UCLA Bruins, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others, during his time on the prep scene.
But it's the UCLA Bruins that currently hold the verbal commitment after revealing a pledge in June after a rigorous process.
"My relationship with [UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon] was a huge factor," Smith told ESPN. "That's the person that's going to develop you.
"The culture of the program, that connection with the O-line coach and the opportunity to play when I get there were all big for me."
Now, Smith is keeping his options open with an unofficial visit to Oxford (Miss.) in the rearview mirror after checking out the scenes of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the program's Top-5 win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.
Ole Miss utilized the big-time matchup as an important recruiting weekend where the Rebels hosted a slew of priority prospects to town.
One Visitor to Know: QB Keegan Croucher
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher recently narrowed his focus to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions as he evaluates the trio of finalists.
Croucher, a Top-10 signal-caller in America, has Lane Kiffin's Rebels firmly in the race for his services after taking a trip to Oxford this summer.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process and continues developing a relationship with Kiffin and Co. as his process heats up across his junior campaign.
Now, with three final schools locked in, it's the Rebels alongside the Ducks and Nittany Lions battling for his services after going public with a top three in August.
In Week 5, Croucher was in Oxford for the program's win over the LSU Tigers as the Rebels continue chipping away at the elite signal-caller.
