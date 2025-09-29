Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Football Host Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Tech EDGE Target
McDonough (Ga.) Union Grove edge rusher David Parson made his way to Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Top-15 showdown against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Parson, a sought-after edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as a key target for Lane Kiffin and Co. with several programs in pursuit this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Peach State prospect has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others.
"For me, it's not about who's already offered, but more about where I can grow, be coached hard, and contribute to something bigger than myself," Parson told Oklahoma State Cowboys On SI.
"I'm confident in my ability to adjust to any defensive system, and I love the challenge of being versatile."
Parson is coming off of a monster sophomore campaign where he logged 112 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 27 sacks on the year.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels knocked it out of the park on Parson's visit with the Peach State native telling 247Sports the game will be one he never forgets.
Ole Miss had a myriad of top targets in town to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a massive top-five win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After the win, Kiffin and the Rebels staff began reaping the benefits of a special weekend in Oxford with the program flipping four-star cornerback Dorian Barney.
The Carrollton (Ga.) product is a Top-25 cornerback in America where he joins the Rebels 2026 Recruiting Cycle after a successful official visit to Oxford over the weekend.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he was on-hand for the program's Week 5 win over the LSU Tigers.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
The Top-300 prospect committed to the Michigan Wolverines in July, but a multi-day visit to Oxford over the weekend swayed Barney away to the Rebels.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle as the program continues putting the finishing touches on the class while diving into the 2027 cycle as well.
