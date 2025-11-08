Lane Kiffin's Son Set to Visit Alabama Crimson Tide for LSU Tigers Matchup in Week 11
Oxford (Miss.) quarterback Knox Kiffin will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night for the Alabama Crimson Tide's Week 11 SEC matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Kiffin, the son of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, will make his way down to Bryant-Denny Stadium to soak in the scenes of a night game in Alabama.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder is early in his recruiting process, but with offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Georgia State Panthers, and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, among others, he continues his rise in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
SMU became the first school to extend an offer to Kiffin last May with additional scholarships rolling in for the Magnolia State signal-caller shortly after.
Now, the Alabama Crimson Tide are making an effort to get involved in Kiffin's recruitment this fall with an unofficial visit now on the docket.
The youngster spent his freshman campaign in Palos Verdes (Calif.) in 2024 prior to making the move to join his father in Mississippi and enrolling in Oxford High.
Fast forward to this fall and he's earned the starting gig with Oxford after taking control of the offense midway through the 2025 season.
Kiffin is coming off a 27-21 victory against Starkville this week in the "Little Egg Bowl" where he threw for 199 yards and four touchdowns on 12 completions with his father, Lane, in attendance.
The Oxford High signal-caller has appeared in five of Oxford's 10 games this season where he has compiled 826 total yards and nine touchdowns on the year.
Saturday night's matchup between the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will be Kiffin's second time seeing LSU play in-person this season after visiting Baton Rouge in October.
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
For No. 6 Ole Miss, the Rebels will be back in action on Saturday for a matchup against The Citadel for a Week 11 non-conference clash.
