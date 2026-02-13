SEC Rival Lands Commitment From No. 1 Prospect in Alabama, Elite Ole Miss Target

Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore has committed to Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision on Thursday evening.

Moore, a priority Ole Miss Rebels target, has cruised up the recruiting ranks this offseason where he's ascended to the No. 1 overall prospect in Alabama and a top-five defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, following a standout junior campaign in Alabama with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains.

"One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country," Rivals wrote of the elite defender.

"Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

"With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer."

More trimmed his final schools to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns in February with the program on The Plains ultimately winning out on Thursday.

“This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore told Rivals. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.

“Every time I go to Auburn, it feels like home. Everyone welcomes me, and the love from Auburn’s coaches is real. It just feels right — like another home.

“One of the biggest reasons I committed now is trust,” Moore added via Rivals. “Coach Vontrell [King-Williams] is honest with me, and I believe the coaches there. The communication was key — they never stopped checking on me. And when I’m there, it just feels like home.”

Now, Ole Miss will hit the reset button with a myriad of top defensive line targets emerging for the Rebels in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle this offseason.

