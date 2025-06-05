No. 1 Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers Commit Checks in with Ole Miss Football on Wednesday
Hattiesburg (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys was in Oxford on Wednesday for another visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff.
Keys' prep squad made the trip up to campus to compete in the Rebels' 7-on-7 Tournament, but it also provided the five-star another opportunity to talk shop with the staff.
The No. 1 wideout in America remains committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but it hasn't stopped Ole Miss and others from pursuing his services.
Keys is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
From there, it set the stage for him to cruise up the rankings and become America's top receiver.
The coveted prospect is a consensus five-star prospect with the Rebels now receiving more face-to-face contact.
“Everything I am good at, I want to be great at,” Keys told High School On SI. “I want to be faster, more explosive, better on my cuts, more in sync on my routes, loosen my hips more, and attack the ball more.
"I want to get better overall. I want to be a better route runner; I have gotten better at that, but I can get even better.”
Keys is coming off of an official visit with the Miami Hurricanes last weekend and also has visits set to see the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are also to get in an official visit of their own as he evaluates his contenders.
The LSU Tigers currently hold the commitment, but it'll be a battle down the stretch with the Miami Hurricanes and others making noise during his recruitment process this summer.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.