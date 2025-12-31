Ole Miss Football, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans Among Top Schools For Coveted Wideout

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais has ascended into one of America's top pass-catchers with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Calais, the No. 2 rated receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars entering the race.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Bayou State turned heads as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect.

There have been multiple schools that are on his radar, but the Ole Miss Rebels will look to now build a stronger relationship with the coveted pass-catcher after dishing out an offer this month.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Ohio State Buckeyes are among the programs that have intensified their pursuits as of late.

Multiple top programs are in play for 2027 4-star WR Braylon Calais. Schools like LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and USC are in pursuit and one is pushing the hardest.



The hometown LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in his process, but with Lane Kiffin bringing most of his offensive staff to Baton Rouge - namely wide receivers coach George McDonald - it means Calais will now have to start a new relationship with the position coach.

Along with the in-state Tigers, Ryan Day and the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes are intensifying their pursuit for Calais.

According to the Rivals "Recruiting Prediction Machine," the Buckeyes remain a threat in Calais process as he cruises up the rankings alongside LSU.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the list of potential suitors after extending an offer to the Louisiana athlete this month.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on Instagram.

Calais is a two-way star on the prep scene, but projects as a wide receiver at the next level with LSU and other recruiting him as a pass-catcher.

Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford continue recruiting at an elite-level after dishing out multiple new scholarships this month with Calais emerging as a top target.

