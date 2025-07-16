No. 2 EDGE in Texas, Ole Miss Commit Helping Rebels Recruit Top-Five Wide Receiver
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Duncanville (Tex.) four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes after he went public with a decision on June 30.
Barnes, the No. 2 rated EDGE in Texas, is a consensus Top-25 defensive prospect in the Lone Star State heading into his senior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs during his prep career.
Now, it's Kiffin and Co. winning out for his services over a myriad of high-profile programs navigating his process.
“I felt the love from the staff. They showed great love and a lot of energy toward me. The people [at Ole Miss] really got to know me well and it showed me a lot as a recruit," Barnes told Rivals.
"I was there for a spring practice, then for an official visit and the energy was always there. They showed me that they wanted me.”
With Barnes now locked in with the Rebels, he's assisting the program in its pursuit of other coveted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
That starts with top-five wide receiver in America, Jase Mathews.
The Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver has skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers among the programs in the mix.
Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn round out his fina four with a commitment decision locked in for August 8.
Barnes has now become a vocal recruiter for the program after taking to social media to assist the Rebels.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 with Southeastern Conference programs salivating at the potential he attains.
Now, Ole Miss remains in the race as Kiffin and Co. look to keep the Magnolia State star in Mississippi for college.
Mathews will reveal a commitment decision to either Ole Miss, LSU, Auburn or Texas A&M on August 8.
