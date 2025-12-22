Ole Miss Football Loses Coveted Assistant Coach to SEC Rival Amid Staff Changes

Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith has finalized a deal to join the LSU Tigers where he will reunite with Lane Kiffin on his staff, according to multiple reports.

Smith has emerged as one of the top assistant coaches in the Southeastern Conference after developing the likes of Quinshon Judkins and Kewan Lacy, among several others, across his time in Oxford.

Lacy rushed for 21 touchdowns this season - averaging five yards per carry- along with 1,366 rushing yards on the season.

The new running backs coach of the LSU Tigers arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday alongside multiple Ole Miss staffers that are joining Kiffin's assistant coaching pool for the 2026 season with the deal being finalized shortly after.

According to CBS Sports, "LSU has finalized to deal to hire Ole Miss’ Kevin Smith as running backs coach that’s expected to pay him close to $1 million per year and will make him one of the nation’s highest-paid RB coaches."

Now, Kiffin's staff has taken shape on offense with multiple coaches following him from Ole Miss to LSU - including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. where he will be the highest-paid OC in the SEC.

News: #LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith, according to @On3sports.



Smith is set to take the same role on Lane Kiffin’s staff in Baton Rouge.



The coveted assistant coach is currently in town visiting with Kiffin on campus.



Massive move. pic.twitter.com/LpOLq0FRy1 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 21, 2025

Ole Miss has already inked a deal with LSU Tigers running backs coach/associate head coach Frank Wilson to replace Smith in Oxford.

Once Pete Golding accepted the head coaching gig, he circled Wilson as a "must-have" on his staff with both sides quickly agreeing to a deal this week.

Offensive Staffers to Know: Ole Miss to LSU

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens currently serves as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Lane Kiffin’s first coaching staff in Baton Rouge:



OC: Charlie Weis Jr.

OL: Eric Wolford

RB: Kevin Smith

TE: Joe Cox

WR: George McDonald



DC: Blake Baker

DL: Sterling Lucas (Top Target)

EDGE: Kevin Peoples

CB: Corey Raymond

S: Jake Olsen



Buckle up. Kiffin and Co. are coming. pic.twitter.com/DROIeBIeKq — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) December 22, 2025

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

