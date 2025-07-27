No. 2 Wideout in America, Ole Miss Football Target Predicted to Land With Auburn
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has narrowed his focus to four programs with a commitment date locked in for August 8.
Mathews, a top-five wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers as his process winds down.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder took official visits this offseason to the Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Colorado Buffaloes and Auburn Tigers as he began evaluating his contenders.
It's no secret why the top programs in America are beginning to make noise in his process with Mathews coming off of a stellar 2024 season in the Magnolia State.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
As Mathews continues navigating his recruiting process, the Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers are emerging as schools to watch, but one school could be separating from the pack.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hosted Mathews on an official visit over the summer with sources telling Ole Miss On SI that the multi-day stay checked the right boxes.
It's rare to have a "bad" official visit in this day and age, but the Bayou Bengals continue pushing all the right buttons in Mathews' process and will be a force as decision time nears.
Mathews, the No. 2 rated wideout in the Magnolia State, has also been to Oxford on multiple occasions with the Rebels keeping a foot on the gas until decision time.
Ole Miss was the first school to extend Mathews an offer as his recruitment process took off with Kiffin and Co. utilizing relationships to their advantage.
But it's the Auburn Tigers that are gaining the momentum down the stretch, according to Rivals.
On Saturday, Rivals' Jeffrey Lee logged a prediction in favor of Hugh Freeze's program to win out and earn a commitment from Mathews.
It's a significant development in the "Mathews Sweepstakes" as he continues navigating the final phases of his recruitment process.
With a decision date penciled in, it'll either be Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU or Texas A&M on August 8 with all eyes on where the No. 2 rated wideout lands.
