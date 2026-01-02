Ole Miss Football's Top Signee, No. 3 WR in America Reacts to Win Over Georgia

No. 6 Ole Miss remains alive in the College Football Playoff after capturing a thrilling 39-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night at the Caesars SuperDome.

Behind a historic night from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss paired with timely stops on defense, Pete Golding's crew will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) for a Jan. 8 Fiesta Bowl clash against the Miami Hurricanes.

"The guys, it's such a mature group," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said. "The leadership in the locker room has shown on the field. They've never flinched. They just keep going. This wasn't a perfect game, but they kept going and found a way to win."

Following the thrilling win, social media went into a frenzy with Ole Miss signees, national analysts and Rebels faitfhul buzzing after moving on in the College Football Playoff.

That includes Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews - the Ole Miss Rebels' top signee in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

HOTTY TODDY💙❤️ — Jase Mathews (@mathews_jase) January 2, 2026

Mathews, No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a pledge to Auburn in August after the Tigers beat out Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M for his services following summer official visits.

Despite Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and wide receivers coach George McDonald all departing for the LSU Tigers, Mathews remained focused on Ole Miss as the Early Signing Period approached.

“The people that didn’t leave I’m still in connections as well, and they’re pulling for me and say I need to stay home,” he told Rivals last week.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, and recruiting guru Donte Moncrief stepped up to the plate in order to successfully flip the coveted wideout - who hauled in 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

Courtesy of Jase Mathews' Instagram.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Magnolia State is one that evaluators are salivating over despite suffering an ACL tear during his senior campaign in 2025.

"Registers as a plus athlete in the combine setting," Rivals wrote. "Operates with a high level of skill on Friday nights and in the camp setting. Shows the ability to create separation at every level. Stacks defenders off the line of scrimmage and has considerable shake within his routes.

