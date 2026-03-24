Notre Dame Fighting Irish, LSU Tigers Target Believes Ole Miss Football Checks Boxes

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown checked in with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels last week for an unofficial visit to Oxford amid a chaotic offseason in his recruitment.

Brown checks in as the No. 4 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Ole Miss program fighting multiple powerhouses as he navigates a busy visit schedule this spring.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

But there are contenders emerging as Brown works through his visit schedule for the offseason with multiple trips already under his belt.

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Brown also took a quick visit to the West Coast to Southern Cal last week where the visit "blew him away," according to Rivals.

"Mekai Brown - if the things stay the way they are right now - he's the No. 27 rated player in the Rivals300 which means he would finish with five-stars if this was the end of the recruiting cycle... The upside that he has physically," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"It was his first time out at USC. It blew him away - they obviously made him feel like a priority, but he feels USC is on the rise and it's something that he's thinking strongly of being a part of. He loves the mentality around the program.

"He says that USC is very high on his list. I talked to another source that spent time with him that thinks USC is running No. 1 right now."

But the Ole Miss Rebels are also in contention with the defensive weapon now making his way to Oxford - raving about his time in the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss hosted top-50 2027 prospect Mekai Brown this past weekend. Randall Joyner has made the top-10 DE a priority.



Joyner ‘checks all the boxes’ for Brown, but there’s a long way to go to get to the finish line for every program. https://t.co/tQxofG3bdr — Tyler Komis (@TylerKomis) March 24, 2026

“I think it's definitely great coaching and it's an atmosphere in a place I could really thrive in," Brown told 247Sports.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels amid a chaotic stretch with visits being checked off the docket - including Brown's trip to Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: