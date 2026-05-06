Ole Miss Lands its Second QB Commit of the 2027 Class

The Ole Miss Rebels have been hard at work trying to build their 2027 recruiting class.

The jewel of that class thus far offensively is Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN) quarterback Keegan Croucher, who ranks as the No. 4 quarterback in the country and No. 50 overall player nationally per Rivals.com.

Croucher also happens to have punched his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer.

However, Pete Golding and the Rebels have now landed a second name in the quarterback room to compete with Croucher, earning a commitment from three-star Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN) QB Crews Jenkins on Wednesday.

Who is Crews Jenkins?

@CrewsJenkins3 on X

Standing 6-feet tall and weighing in around 180 pounds, Jenkins comes from a talented program in Brentwood that has produced a good number of Division 1 talents to the next level. That includes the quarterback that Jenkins backed up during his sophomore season - Tennessee QB George McIntyre.

He currently holds offers from a good number of programs, including the Rebels, Memphis, South Florida, Texas State, and Tulsa, among others, though the Ole Miss offer stands firmly above the rest as his top suitor.

He visited Ole Miss on four separate occasions, including three times in 2024, with his most recent trip to Oxford coming on April 3.

Jenkins helped lead the Eagles to an 11-1 overall record and a 5-0 first-place finish in their district, helping them rise all the way up to the No. 3 team in the state of Tennessee and the No. 43 team in the nation, per MaxPreps.

Why is Ole Miss pursuing a second QB for the 2027 Class?

As for why the Rebels would add a second signal caller to their 2027 class with a blue-chip prospect like Keegan Croucher already in the fold, it is simple.

Where Croucher is one of the most gifted passers of the football in the 2027 class, Jenkins is one of the most mechanically sound players at the position in the cycle.

He has a quick release, he is accurate in the short to intermediate game, and he is known as a fearless decision maker. He also does not shy away from running the football and brings a physical nature to the run game that you don't see often in quarterbacks.

In other words, the two quarterbacks are differnt types of players, each bringing there own strengths to the table, which will allow the Rebels to foster a compeition between both prospects, that can only make the room better.

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