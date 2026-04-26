Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Coveted Michigan Wolverines Safety Commit

Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park four-star safety Darrell Mattison made his way to Oxford this week on an unofficial visit alongside Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid an aggressive pursuit from the staff.

Mattison checks in as a Top-25 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his services, but it's the Michigan Wolverines that hold the upper hand here in his process.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder out of Illinois verbally committed to the Wolverines in March over the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others, during his recuritment process.

Evaluators have raved about Mattison - a former wide receiver - as he continues evolving as a defensive back ahead of his senior campaign.

“He is a former wide receiver who brings those ball skills to the defensive side of the ball. A rangy, instinctive prospect who can be a center-fielder and take away the middle of the field. He has no verified speed times but shows closing ability to the ball, is fluid and changes direction well," Rivals wrote.

"Mattison is a willing tackler and plays with some physicality but needs to add weight and get stronger. He makes a lot of plays, gets his hands on a lot of passes, and should be high-level starting free safety type with some room for moving around in college.”

Ole Miss brought in Mattison on an unofficial visit this week with Golding and Co. looking to make a splash in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle amid a pursuit of the current Michigan Wolverines verbal commit.

Ole Miss hosts 4-star DB Darrell Mattison, commit Keysan Taylor in town ↙️



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Ole Miss Football remains in pursuit of the talented defensive back out of Illinois amid an aggressive flip pursuit, but it's the Michigan Wolverines that have the edge here with a verbal commitment locked in.

Can Golding and Co. ultimately flip the talented Michigan safety pledge? Time will tell here after bringing Mattison on an unofficial visit this weekend alongside multiple priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks Among Contenders for Elite WR

Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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