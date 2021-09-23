Ole Miss First to Offer DB From Tennessee State Power Program

Class of 2024 recruit Stephen Ellison picked up the good news following an unofficial visit to Oxford

Ole Miss is one of the hottest college football programs in the country on the field, up to No. 13 in the AP poll after a 3-0 start, and off the field Lane Kiffin and company has hit the recruiting trail in-between game obligations.

Several prospects have made their way to Oxford through a pair of home games to date, and a new commitment has already been added to the class of 2022 this week.

Kiffin and his assistants have been recruiting multiple classes, though, and scholarship offers have been extended for younger talent. It included being the first to offer class of 2024 prospect Stephen Ellison over the weekend.

The Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland athlete plays both ways but likely projects as a secondary prospect in college.

The time in Oxford was well worth the nearly 300-mile trip.

"It started off as an unofficial visit," he said. "Which led me to meeting a recruiting coach from my area, and he liked my gameplay. So after speaking with Coach (Chris) Partridge and him liking what he saw on film, he then offered me.

"As a sophomore in high school, it was the best feeling I could ever have. It was great."

Witnessing the Rebel blowout win over Tulane, Ellison was also impressed with Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Grove and the people surrounding each.

"A great atmosphere to be around, surrounded with good coaches and good people," he said. "They have a very nice facility, tunnel entrance is nice, indoor facility is also nice. For the weather to be rainy like it was, it was a pretty good-sized crowd.

"It was an overall good trip and a great experience for me. Looking forward to another visit. Coach Partridge is a stand up guy and I’m looking forward to conversing more with him and picking his brain."

On the field, there was a focus on the Ole Miss defensive backs.

"The DBs were really impressive," Ellison said. "They’re aggressive and they fly around the ball. Some speedy guys! The safeties do a good job at coming downhill and filling the lanes, which matches my style of play.

"I’ll be watching OM DBs closely this year to see what nuggets I can pick up from them to help me in my gameplay. #HottyToddy"

Ellison is listed at 5'11", 185 pounds. He works multiple defensive back spots but isn't ruling out any positional projections at this early juncture.

"I consider myself a college DB once I get more growth and development," he said. "I am ready to keep working and remaining humble to bring in more offers!"

Oakland High School has one of its biggest showdowns of the season Thursday night as fellow undefeated program Lipscomb Academy, coached by Trent Dilfer, comes to town.

