Ole Miss Football and Michigan Wolverines Battling for Pair of Priority Targets
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have caught fire on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program striking gold across the last handful of weeks.
After securing four commitments from priority targets to begin July, Kiffin and Co. have seen the program's 2026 Recruiting Class skyrocket into the Top-20 overall.
Ole Miss added a commitment from the No. 2 rated edge rusher in Texas to begin the Rebels' heater as the program picked up steam following a June stretch of official visits.
- Landon Barnes: No. 2 EDGE in Texas
- JC Anderson: Top-10 TE in America
- Iverson McCoy: 3-star Mississippi CB
- Jett Goldsberry: No. 1 ATH in Indiana
Now, Kiffin and the Rebels are finalists for a pair of priority targets where they will square off against the Michigan Wolverines and other powerhouse programs down the stretch.
The Two Targets to Know:
No. 1: Deuce Geralds - Top-10 Defensive Lineman
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds remains one of the top targets on Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' board in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
But the 6-foot-1, 270-pounder out of the Peach State has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools with a commitment date penciled in as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
Geralds has locked in five finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels set to battle against the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks down the stretch.
The Georgia native took official visits to each of his finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels knocking it out of the park while Geralds took in a multi-day stay.
An Ole Miss legacy, Geralds' father spent the weekend with him in the Magnolia State soaking in the scenes of Oxford.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are picking up steam in the pursuit of Geralds, but will be battling multiple heavy-hitters, notably the Oregon Ducks.
Dan Lanning and the program in Eugene (Ore.) continue pushing all the right buttons with the program reportedly gaining traction, according to Rivals.
For Ole Miss, the legacy factor is key, but the recruiting efforts of defensive coordinator Pete Golding have set the tone in this one to keep the Rebels in contention.
Now, with a final five set, Geralds has locked in a commitment date for August 2 as he evaluates his contenders.
No. 2: Anthony Davis - Coveted Georgia Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis is down to four programs and has locked in a commitment date for this summer as he winds down his recruitment process.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers, he revealed via social media on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but has now narrowed his focus to a trio of Southeastern Conference programs alongside Michigan.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program is pushing all the right buttons for the Sunshine State native.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a productive unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Davis also checked in with the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide for official visits as he continued evaluating the contenders in his process.
Now, with four finalists locked in, Davis has penciled in a commitment date for Aug. 2 where he will choose between Ole Miss, Michigan, Alabama and Auburn.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.