Ole Miss Football Makes Significant Move for Priority LSU Tigers Wide Receiver Target

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as contenders continue emerging in his recruiting process.

Calais checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in America with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment amid a critical stretch this offseason.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the high school scene.

The talented two-way star of Louisiana had his breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits for the dynamic athlete.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, and Houston Cougars are among the programs that have intensified their pursuits as of late, but the border state schools are making their presence felt here.

The hometown LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in his process where Calais was back in Baton Rouge last month, but Ole Miss has also received face time as of late.

Rebels associate head coach Frank Wilson - who developed a strong relationship with Calais during his time on staff at LSU - checked in with the talented prospect last month for an in-person visit.

LSU has locked in an official visit with Calais for the weekend of June 19-21 as he evaluates the hometown program - with the Bayou Bengals emerging as top contenders.

But Calais has other schools on the official visit docket with the Houston Cougars (June 4-6) and Ole Miss Rebels (May 29-June 1) locked in to receive multi-day stays.

Now, Ole Miss is looking to make a strong impression on Calais as he evaluates top contenders in his recruitment this offseason with a trio of official visits locked in.

