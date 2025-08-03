Ole Miss Football Beats Michigan Wolverines, Alabama Crimson Tide For Elite Prospect
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Davis, a Top-20 rated linebacker in America, pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines and Auburn Tigers after going public with a decision.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his prep career with Rebels intensifying their pursuit this offseason in order to land his services.
Davis unofficially visited the Rebels on April 17 where he had the chance to soak in the scenes of the Magnolia State for a quick trip around the staff.
“The hospitality they showed me and my family was like no other,” Davis told On3 Sports. “I sat down with the DC for a hour just going over how I fit their scheme and it was great.”
Following a beneficial unofficial visit in April, the Ole Miss Rebels then landed an official visit with Davis where he was in Oxford during the second weekend of June for a multi-day stay.
“Ole Miss has made things interesting,” Davis told On3 Sports. “The hospitality and the way they want to play for me really caught my attention.”
Now, after continuing to receive the red carpet treatment from the Rebels with an opportunity to make an instant impact in the Magnolia State, Davis has made his move.
The coveted Georgia prospect joins Ole Miss' Top-20 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with all eyes on what's to transpire this fall.
