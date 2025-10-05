Ole Miss Football Beats Oregon Ducks, Penn State for Top-10 Quarterback in America
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, he revealed via social media on Sunday morning.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle was back in Oxford last weekend for an unofficial visit with the Rebels coaching staff getting the elite signal-caller locked in.
Heading into the weekend visit, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
Croucher was down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of elite programs piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that makes it happen down the stretch to secure a commitment from the highly-touted prospect.
”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.
"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”
Kiffin's mastermind on offense has piqued the interest of multiple priority targets, including Croucher, with Ole Miss becoming a hub for talented skill position players.
“Coach Judge, Kiffin and Weis, all three of them are awesome," Croucher said. "They are amazing people and know the game better than anyone else. I have built a very good relationship with those three and everyone in the building.
"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”
The message was clear for Croucher. He's the top quarterback on the Ole Miss Rebels' 2027 Big Board with the program circling him as a must-get in next year's class.
Now, after the program put a foot on the gas - along with a successful visit to Oxford last weekend for the LSU matchup - Croucher joins the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the crown jewel.
“This was my first game at Ole Miss, it exceeded expectations,” Croucher told Rivals. “The atmosphere was legit.
"Getting that win over a top five team in the country is awesome. The direction this program is going in the right way and it’s not going anywhere else. What Coach Kiffin has done is incredible.”
