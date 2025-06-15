Ole Miss Football Commit Earns Offers From Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers
Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in March, but it hasn't stopped powerhouse programs from intensifying their pursuit.
Jones, one of the top offensive linemen in the Magnolia State, is in the midst of a critical stretch in his recruitment with a slew of schools in his ear.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Jackson (Miss.) is a player that has garnered SEC interest with the expectation being that he continues cruising up the rankings in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Jones has earned offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, this summer while showing out on the camp circuit.
The sought-after offensive lineman has also taken an unofficial visit to check-in with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. hold the early pledge for the rising-junior, but it'll be a battle down the stretch for Jones as he continues a meteoric rise heading into the fall.
Jones is a four-star, top-five prospect in Mississippi where he headlines Ole Miss' 2027 Recruiting Class that is quickly adding star power.
The Latest 2027 Commitment: Jamarkus Pittman
Memphis (Tenn.) MASE four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman committed to Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels last week, he revealed via social media.
Pittman, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, gives Kiffin and Co. a monster addition to the Rebels' fast-rising 2027 Recruiting Class.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has reeled in offers from then likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, during his process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels securing the pledge prior to his junior campaign in Tennessee.
“Just the coaching staff and relationships, that’s what stands out,” Pittman told On3 Sports of what he liked at Ole Miss. “I loved it (the defense this year).”
Defensive line coach Randall Joyner once again lands a critical piece to the future of his position group where he continues asserting himself on the recruiting trail.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.